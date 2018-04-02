Putin to visit Turkey on April 3-4, discuss Syria with Erdogan, Rouhani – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Ankara on April 3-4 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin press service said Monday. During the visit, the seventh meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council will take place in the Turkish capital. The two leaders are expected to launch the construction of the first power unit for the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant through a teleconference, TASS reported. Putin, Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are expected to hold a meeting of the Astana process guarantors. They will discuss the implementation of the agreements on Syria reached at the first trilateral summit in Sochi in November last year.