HomeNewsline

173 people hospitalized after poisoning at wedding party in Kyrgyz restaurant

Get short URL

A total of 173 people needed medical treatment after a mass poisoning in the Ala-Too restaurant in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, Knews reported. The Bishkek sanitary and epidemiological supervision center said that the poisoning occurred on March 30. According to officials, 192 people attended a wedding party’s banquet, and around 100 people were hospitalized. Law enforcement agencies have reportedly launched a criminal investigation into the mass poisoning at the wedding party. The entertainment center, where the wedding party took place, was closed for examination following the incident.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.