173 people hospitalized after poisoning at wedding party in Kyrgyz restaurant

A total of 173 people needed medical treatment after a mass poisoning in the Ala-Too restaurant in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, Knews reported. The Bishkek sanitary and epidemiological supervision center said that the poisoning occurred on March 30. According to officials, 192 people attended a wedding party’s banquet, and around 100 people were hospitalized. Law enforcement agencies have reportedly launched a criminal investigation into the mass poisoning at the wedding party. The entertainment center, where the wedding party took place, was closed for examination following the incident.