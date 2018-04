The border between Iran and Iraq has been rattled by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake, the US Geological Survey said. The quake struck 9km from the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in western Iran at a depth of 10km. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage. The region was hit by deadly 7.3-magnitude quake in November 2017, which killed over 400 people and injured thousands more.