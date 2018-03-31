Kosovo launches probe into extradition & arrest of 6 Turkish nationals

Kosovo has launched an investigation into the arrest and extradition of Turkish nationals, Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said. The six people were arrested at Turkey's request on Thursday for alleged links to schools financed by the Gulen movement, which Ankara blames for a failed coup in 2016. “Today we have decided to start an investigation of all [state] structures that were involved in arresting and deporting the six Turkish men,” Haradinaj said on Saturday. Human Rights Watch slammed the Kosovan authorities for the arrest of the Turkish nationals, describing their detention as “questionable” and adding that “the men were sent to a country where they face a serious risk of torture.”