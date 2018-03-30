Greece wants ‘clear answers’ from Turkey on charges against detained soldiers

Greece said on Friday it wanted “clear answers” from Ankara on the exact charges faced by two soldiers who were detained in Turkey after they illegally crossed the border earlier this month. “We demand clear answers as to why, a month after the two soldiers were arrested, we do not know what they are charged with,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said. He cited “a stance of obstruction that gives the impression that Turkey is trying to make use of the issue in order to exert political and diplomatic pressure.” Turkish media have reported that the two soldiers, arrested on March 2 for entering a military zone in the northern Turkish province of Edirne, have been charged with espionage.