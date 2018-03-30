France, UK, Germany face resistance from EU partners over new Iran sanctions

France, Britain and Germany are struggling to persuade their EU partners to back new sanctions on Iran to preserve its nuclear deal, Reuters said, citing diplomats. In particular, Italy doubts whether the measures can stop the United States pulling out in May. At a closed-door meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday, London, Paris and Berlin sought EU support for formal approval of the new sanctions in April, according to the report. It said Italy, with support from Spain and Austria, resisted plans to impose travel bans and asset freezes on around 15 Iranians, companies and groups, linked to Iran’s ballistic missile program and role in Syria’s war. Under EU rules, economic sanctions need unanimous support.