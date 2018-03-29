If US authorities have new data in Lesin case, they should inform Russia – Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that “reflections” on Russia’s involvement in the death of former press minister Mikhail Lesin is purely fresh speculation. The ministry’s official representative, Maria Zakharova, said that if US law enforcement agencies have new data on Lesin’s death, they must notify Moscow about it, TVC television said. Earlier reports said that Lesin died as a result of an accident in the US capital. According to a new theory circulated in the media, the FBI covered up the death of Lesin in 2015 by ignoring the claim that he was allegedly “beaten up on orders from a certain Russian oligarch.”