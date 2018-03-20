Ankara sees ‘unfounded allegations, propaganda efforts’ in UN rights report
Turkey on Tuesday slammed a United Nations rights report on its state of emergency as rife with unfounded allegations. The report called on Ankara to end the state of emergency in place since July 2016, saying it had led to “massive and serious” human rights violations in the largely Kurdish southeast, including killings and torture, Reuters said. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the UN document “contains unfounded allegations matching up perfectly with the propaganda efforts of terrorist organizations.”