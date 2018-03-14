France to take legal action against Google, Apple for ‘abusive’ practices against start-ups

France will take legal action against Google and Apple for “abusive business practices,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday. “I will take Google and Apple before the Paris Commercial Court for abusive business practices” against French start-ups, Le Maire said on RTL radio. The minister said start-ups face conditions imposed on them when selling their apps on Google and Apple which “also gather data” and “both can unilaterally modify contracts.” The action comes as US President Donald Trump has moved towards imposing a 25-percent tariff on imported steel and 10-percent tariff on imports of aluminum.