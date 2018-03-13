Tokyo considers seeking summit between PM Abe, N. Korea’s Kim Jong-un – report

Japan is considering seeking a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to discuss Japanese citizens abducted by North Korean agents decades ago, a government source who was briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. A spokesman for the prime minister’s office has not commented on the report. Abe has made the abductions a keystone of his political career and has said he would not rest until North Korea returned all 13 people, and divulged information about others who Japan suspects of being abducted to train spies, Reuters reported.