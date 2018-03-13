Russian Foreign Ministry summons UK ambassador

The British ambassador in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, TASS reported. Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in the day that Russia had nothing to do with the poisoning of former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain. “We’ve made a statement to dismiss this as nonsense. We have nothing to do with this,” the diplomat said. The UK refused to give Russia access to facts related to the Skripal investigation, according to Lavrov. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson summoned Russia's ambassador to London on Monday in relation to the Skripal case.