China being 'helpful' ahead of possible talks between US, N. Korea – Trump

Donald Trump says China is being "helpful" ahead of possible talks between the US president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. “Chinese President Xi Jinping and I spoke at length about the meeting with Kim Jong-un of North Korea. President Xi told me he appreciates that the US is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative. China continues to be helpful!” Trump tweeted on Saturday. It comes after POTUS accepted an invitation from Kim to discuss the possible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, while also vowing to keep sanctions in place until a firm deal is reached.