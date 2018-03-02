Man who mailed white powder to Trump Jr. arrested and charged
A child care worker from Massachusetts was arrested and charged with sending a threatening letter containing white powder to Donald Trump Jr. He also mailed threatening letters to a Michigan senator, a California prosecutor, a law professor and an actor. Daniel Frisiello, 24, was arrested after “a textbook federal investigation,” prosecutors said. He was charged with mailing threats to injure, false information and hoaxes, and is “cooperating,” according to the FBI.