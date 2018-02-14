Saakashvili flies to Netherlands after expulsion from Ukraine to Poland

Ukrainian opposition leader Mikhail Saakashvili flew to the Netherlands, his wife’s home country, on Wednesday after the deportation the previous day from Ukraine into neighboring Poland. It was not immediately clear how long he planned to stay or what he will do in the Netherlands, AP said. Saakashvili told Dutch national broadcaster NOS on Wednesday he was there “because of what happened in Ukraine… but obviously it’s a country I come to very often anyway.” The former Georgian president, who was later a governor in Ukraine, had described his detention in Kiev by masked men and expulsion to Poland as a violation of international laws. He also vowed to continue encouraging Ukrainians to oppose authorities he described as “corrupt elites.”