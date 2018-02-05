Turkish military says nearly 950 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Afrin operation

A total of 947 “terrorists” have been “neutralized” since the launch of Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin region, Turkish military said on Monday. Turkish authorities use the word ‘neutralized’ in statements to denote those who have surrendered or been killed or captured. The General Staff said 12 terrorists had been neutralized in overnight airstrikes, Anadolu reported. Operation Olive Branch was launched on January 20 in northwestern Syria.