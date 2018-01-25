Hotel attack in Kabul killed 40 people – official

At least 40 people were killed in the attack on Kabul’s luxury Intercontinental Hotel at the weekend, official figures showed Thursday. This is almost double the earlier toll released by Afghan authorities. “The final death toll [among Afghans] from Intercontinental Hotel attack stands at 25,” Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majrooh told AFP. “We don’t know about the foreign fatalities,” he said, adding 12 Afghans had been injured. With 15 foreigners already confirmed dead in the attack that began late Saturday, that takes the total death toll to 40. Officials had previously said 22 people were killed in the massacre, the majority of them foreigners.