Feds to retry Senator Menendez on bribery, corruption charges

On Friday, the Department of Justice filed a notice of intent to retry Senator Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey) for corruption after a federal judge declared a mistrial in November. The government requested the court set the retrial for “the earliest possible date.” A statement released by the senator’s office said that he “fully intends to be vindicated — again.” In 2015, Menendez was indicted on 18 counts of corruption, bribery and fraud for accepting bribes from a wealthy Florida donor and long-time friend in exchange for official favors. Menendez is up for reelection in November, although he has not officially announced his candidacy.