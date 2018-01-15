Netanyahu disappointed by India’s Jerusalem rejection

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “disappointed” by India’s refusal to back the recognition of Jerusalem as his country’s capital. He said, however, that he would not let the refusal spoil his landmark visit to the Asian giant, AFP reported on Monday. Netanyahu also vowed that Israel would “catch up” with the killers of a Jewish couple, murdered in the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, whose son is accompanying him on a six-day trip to India. The Israeli leader arrived in the country on Sunday, accompanied by the biggest business delegation that he has ever taken on a foreign visit. India joined more than 100 countries at the UN in voting to condemn Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last month.