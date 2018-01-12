Thomas Fire, largest wildfire in California history, now 100% contained

On Friday, the US Forest Service announced that the Thomas Fire has been 100 percent contained. Since the fire was sparked on December 4 near Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula, more than 280,000 acres have been scorched, and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed. Earlier this week, the area experienced heavy rainfall, which led to massive mudslides that claimed the lives of at least 17 people. Two deaths were directly attributed to the fire, including San Diego firefighter Cory Iverson. The Thomas Fire was the largest in state history, eclipsing the 2003 Cedar Fire, which burned 273,246 acres in San Diego County.