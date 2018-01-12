Merkel’s deal with Social Democrats good for Europe – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday welcomed a deal in Germany between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Social Democrats (SPD) on opening government talks. “I am particularly happy and very satisfied that Chancellor Merkel is able to move forward towards the constitution of a coalition government which… is awaited by all of Europe and particularly France,” Reuters quoted Macron as saying. The terms of the deal are more favorable to the European project than previous attempts at the end of last year, according to the French leader.