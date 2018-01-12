Chinese officials shut Marriott website for a week after Tibet, Hong Kong mistakes

Authorities in China have shut down the local website of the Marriott hotel group for a week after the US company mistakenly listed Chinese-claimed regions such as Tibet and Hong Kong as separate countries. The cyberspace authority in Shanghai ordered Marriott to close its Chinese website and app, and to completely clear out illegal and irregular information, AFP reported on Thursday, citing the government. Marriott’s Chinese website now displays an apology, saying that they “never support any separatist organization that damages China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”