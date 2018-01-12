Haiti formally requests explanation for Trump’s ‘s***hole’ remark

The Haitian government formally summoned a US official on Thursday to explain why President Donald Trump reportedly referred to Haiti as a“s***hole,” along with El Salvador and some African countries, according to a PBS NewsHour correspondent. The Haitian embassy in Washington DC said it received calls from Haitian-Americans demanding an apology from Trump. Haiti’s ambassador to the US, Paul Altidor, said he and the Haitian government “vehemently condemn” the deriding remarks made during negotiations on immigration reform with a bipartisan group of US senators. Altidor said Trump’s words were an “assault” and “based on stereotypes.” (PBS NewsHour)