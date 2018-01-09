Khamenei says US, Britain ‘failed to cause Iran unrest’

Iran’s supreme leader said on Tuesday that Iran had foiled attempts by the US and Britain to create unrest during a wave of protests, according to state media. “The enemy now repeatedly makes moves and they are defeated each time,” Reuters quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying. “It’s because of the resistance, because of the strong populist and national dam.” Protests criticizing the economic and political situation in Iran spread to more than 80 cities since late December and at least 21 people died.