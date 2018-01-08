SpaceX launches secret Zuma mission aboard Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX successfully launched the mysterious Zuma spacecraft at 8.00pm EST from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida after numerous delays. The Falcon 9 rocket will now deliver the satellite into orbit. After delivering Zuma to space, the rocket will return to earth to land back at Cape Canaveral. SpaceX had tried to launch Zuma multiple times at the end of 2017, but weather conditions and problems with the Falcon 9 rocket nose cone caused delays. Zuma is funded by an unknown branch of the US government and its payload is classified.

