Saudi-led coalition says UN statement on Yemen ‘biased’ toward rebels

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen has criticized a UN statement on civilian casualties in the war-torn country as “biased” toward the rebels. The coalition said in a Thursday statement that the UN needs to review the humanitarian work mechanism and the competence of its employees working in Yemen. The UN said coalition airstrikes killed 109 civilians over the past 10 days, including 68 in one day in separate airstrikes. According to the coalition, the statement “creates a constant state of uncertainty about the information and data on which the UN relies and undermines its credibility,” AP said. Yemen’s civil war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced 3 million and pushed the country to the brink of famine.