Russian strategic missile forces test potential armament for Topol ICBM

Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces have tested a perspective armament for the RS-12M Topol intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. A combat team test-fired an RS-12M Topol intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar state central combined arms training range in the Astrakhan Region, TASS reported, citing the statement. The tests made it possible to obtain experimental data that will be used in developing “effective means of overcoming anti-ballistic missile defense and equipping the perspective grouping of Russian ballistic missiles with them,” according to the military.