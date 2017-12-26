Beijing halted oil product exports to N. Korea in November – customs officials

Beijing exported no oil products to North Korea in November, data from the general administration of customs showed on Tuesday. The move is apparently above and beyond sanctions imposed earlier this year by the UN in a bid to limit petroleum shipments to Pyongyang, Reuters said. China also imported no iron ore, coal or lead from North Korea in November, the second full month of the latest trade sanctions imposed by UN. Beijing, the main source of North Korea’s fuel, did not export any gasoline, jet fuel, diesel or fuel oil to its neighbor last month.