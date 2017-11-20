US envoy Huntsman says visa consultations in Russia consulates may resume soon – report

Visa consultations in US consulates in the Russian cities of St. Petersburg, Ekaterinburg and Vladivostok could be resumed in the near future, TASS quoted US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman as saying on Monday. “I believe that in the near future [visa consultations] may be resumed,” the envoy was cited as saying in Ekaterinburg. The diplomat also said he is ready to work for restoring confidence between Moscow and Washington and ensuring stability in bilateral relations.