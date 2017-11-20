N. Korea may have ICBM capable of reaching US this year – Seoul

South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Monday it is possible North Korea can develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland this year. No sign of an imminent nuclear test had been detected, though the North’s Punggye-ri complex appears ready for another detonation “at any time,” Reuters said, citing the agency. Pyongyang is also enforcing stronger controls on outside information in the face of international sanctions, the lawmakers said after a closed-door briefing.