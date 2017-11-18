Egypt-Gaza border handed over to PA under new Hamas-Fatah deal
The Egypt-Gaza border opened under the control of the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Saturday for the first time since 2007. Egypt played a key role in negotiations between the two main Palestinian factions, Hamas and Fatah, which have been at odds with one another for the past 10 years. Hamas abandoned its positions at the Gaza border and handed them over to PA personnel. Local residents hope that the new arrangement will ease the economic crisis in Gaza.