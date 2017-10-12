Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah reach agreement in Cairo
Hamas and Fatah have reached a reconciliation agreement in Cairo, Reuters reports citing the Palestinian Information Centre. Details of the deal will be made public at a news conference scheduled later for Thursday. Palestine’s civil discord started in 2007 when Hamas seized power in the Gaza Strip while the West Bank territories fell under Fatah’s control. Since then, attempts to reconcile the two groups and form a Palestinian power-sharing government have stalled.