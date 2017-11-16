6 killed, dozens injured in series of attacks in Damascus – SANA

A string of attacks hit the Syrian capital, claiming the lives of six civilians and injuring 45 others, the state news agency SANA reports, citing an anonymous source in the city police command. Armed groups have shelled al-Sweka, Sabaa Bahraat and al-Abassiyeen districts, as well as Barzzeh, violating the ceasefire in the de-escalation zone of eastern Ghouta. The village of Rafin in Homs Province has also been targeted, the agency said.