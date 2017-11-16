Trump says China plans to send envoy to N. Korea ‘big move’

US President Donald Trump has called China’s plans to send an envoy to North Korea a “big move,” AP reported. On Thursday, Trump said on Twitter: “China is sending an Envoy and Delegation to North Korea - A big move, we’ll see what happens!” After his visit to Beijing, China said on Wednesday that it would send a high-level special envoy to North Korea amid an extended chill in relations between the neighboring states. Director of the Communist Party’s International Liaison Department SongTao will travel to Pyongyang on Friday. The stated aim of the visit is to report on the party’s national congress, which was held last month.