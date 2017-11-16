PM Hariri’s France trip means Lebanon crisis over – President Aoun

President Michel Aoun tweeted on Thursday that he hoped Lebanon’s political crisis was over following PM Saad al-Hariri’s acceptance of a French invitation to visit Paris. The prime minister, who resigned this month while in Saudi Arabia, was expected to leave Riyadh for France within the next 48 hours. Hariri has yet to return to Beirut. Aoun said Lebanon remained committed to its policy of staying out of regional conflicts, Reuters quoted a presidential source as saying.