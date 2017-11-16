Ankara detains 60 security officials as coup probe continues – report

Ankara arrested 60 former security officials in a wide-scale operation on Thursday on suspicion of links to last year’s attempted military coup, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency. Warrants were issued for the arrest of 108 former security officials in the operation, centered in the capital, Ankara, and spread over 30 provinces, Reuters reports. The suspects are believed to have ties to US-based preacher Fetullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the failed coup in July 2016. Gulen has denied involvement. More than 50,000 people have been detained in the aftermath of the coup.