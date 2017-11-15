Switzerland to stop seizing income from asylum seekers to pay for upkeep

Switzerland will stop seizing income from some would-be asylum seekers to help pay for their upkeep, the government said on Wednesday. The rule has drawn scrutiny from human rights groups. The government now imposes a special fee confiscating 10 percent of income earned for up to a decade by foreigners provisionally admitted to the country. This ends as of the start of next year, Reuters said. Switzerland will still require arriving asylum seekers to turn over to the state assets they have worth more than 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,014) to help offset costs they trigger, according to the State Secretariat for Migration.