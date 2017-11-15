Sudan authorities help free Swiss woman abducted in Darfur region

Sudanese authorities have freed a Swiss humanitarian worker who had been abducted in the war-torn southern region of Darfur last month, Deputy Governor of North Darfur Mohamed Barima said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Officials had previously said that they believed a criminal gang had abducted the Swiss woman from outside her home, near the city of al-Fashir. Barima said the woman is in good health and being held at a security headquarters in the southern town of Kutum, North Darfur. Sudan did not name the group responsible for the kidnapping nor provide any details of the rescue operation.