Turkish president visits Kuwait for ‘cooperation’ talks

Turkey’s president held talks with Kuwait’s emir on Tuesday, AFP reported, as a crisis that has split Qatar from its Gulf neighbors enters its sixth month. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah discussed “regional and international developments,” the state news agency KUNA said. Kuwait has led mediation efforts, and Ankara has stepped in to support Qatar with food imports in the face of a blockade by Arab states. On Tuesday, Turkish and Kuwaiti leaders also discussed “means to improve cooperation on all fronts” between the two nations and also inked a direct investment agreement.