Syria signs up to Paris climate pact, leaving US as lone outsider

Syria has officially signed up to the Paris Agreement, the UN announced on Tuesday. The move leaves the US as the only country to reject the global climate-rescue pact. Damascus “deposited its instrument of accession of the Paris Agreement on November 13, 2017,” said the UN climate secretariat (UNFCCC), which is hosting the annual round of global climate negotiations in Bonn, Germany. Syria became the 169th of 196 countries that are members of the UN climate convention to take the legal step of ratification, AFP reports. After Nicaragua signed up in October, Syria was the only country not to have adopted the pact. In June, President Donald Trump announced that the US would pull out of the agreement.