Aden receives first commercial flight after blockade, UN warns millions at risk in Yemen

Yemen’s national airline said on Tuesday a commercial flight had landed at Aden International Airport, a step that will ease a blockade on the Arab nation. The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said last week it had closed all air, land and seaports in Yemen to stem “the flow of arms to the Houthis from Iran.” The UN aid coordinator called on the Saudi-led coalition to open all Yemen’s seaports urgently on Tuesday. “We have some 21 million people needing assistance and 7 million of those are in famine-like conditions and rely completely on food aid,” Reuters quoted UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen Jamie McGoldrick as saying.