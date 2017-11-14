Pakistan anti-corruption court issues arrest warrant for finance minister – reports

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, after the veteran politician failed to turn up for several court hearings, Reuters said. The warrant comes as Pakistan wants to raise in excess of $1 billion on international debt markets through a Sukuk and a Eurobond in coming months and wants to woo international investors. The minister, who has been charged with amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income, has for three weeks missed court hearings conducted by the anti-graft agency the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Dar, who is receiving medical treatment in London and now faces arrest upon his return to Pakistan, has pleaded not guilty.