German parties in coalition talks to back NATO, want good ties with Russia – report

German parties exploring a coalition government underscored their commitment to the NATO alliance and trans-Atlantic ties. However, they also said they wanted good relations with Russia, according to a draft document, Reuters reports. The paper is to be considered by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats and the Greens later Friday. The document reportedly maps out broad agreement on ridding the world of nuclear weapons and vows a new diplomatic push for nuclear disarmament. It said the parties agreed to take a “restrictive” approach to weapons exports. They also would push for a joint European arms export policy.