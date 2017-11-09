Women appointed to Qatar’s Shura Council for first time

Qatar has appointed women to one of its most important consultative bodies, the Shura Council, for the first time in the country’s history, AFP reports, citing a royal decree announced on Thursday. Four women will sit on the 45-member council, which is responsible for discussing draft laws approved by the cabinet, general government policy, and the draft budget, according to state media. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued a decree renewing the membership of some Shura Council members, and appointing 28 new members “to include women for the first time” in the history of the council, Qatar news agency said. Qatar is currently dealing with a blockade by neighboring countries.