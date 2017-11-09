France President Macron says battle against jihadism to go on after ISIS defeat

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) faced complete military defeat in Iraq and Syria within months. However, he warned the battle against jihadism would go on, AFP reported. “We have won in Raqqa and the coming weeks and months, I am quite sure, will allow us to achieve complete military victory in the Iraq-Syria theater,” Macron told French naval personnel deployed in Abu Dhabi for the war against IS. “But that won’t be the end of this struggle. Long-term stabilization and combating terrorist groups will be indispensable complements to the inclusive and pluralist political solution we want to see emerge in the region.”