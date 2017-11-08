De Blasio wins 2nd term as mayor of New York City

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was elected to a second term Tuesday after defeating Republican opponent Nicole Malliotakis by more than 25 points. De Blasio carried Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx by wide margins, but lost Staten Island to Malliotakis by more than 40 points. De Blasio, who is the first Democratic mayoral candidate to win re-election in New York City since Ed Koch, said there is “no reason in the world we should have had 20 years of Republican mayors in New York City.” In his second term, de Blasio is expected to continue his efforts to create affordable housing in the city.