PNG court rejects refugee appeal to restore Australia camp services

A Papua New Guinea court Tuesday rejected a refugee’s appeal to restore water, electricity and food supplies to a shuttered Australian detention camp. Hundreds of men have barricaded themselves in the remote camp on Manus Island - one of two offshore centers that holds asylum seekers who try to reach Australia by boat. The camp was closed a week ago after the PNG Supreme Court ruled last year that it was unconstitutional. One refugee, Iranian Behrouz Boochani, sought an injunction to restore water, power and food supplies, but his application was rejected, AFP said. A Supreme Court chief justice said that there was “no real good reason why they should not voluntarily move” to three transition facilities.