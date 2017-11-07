Putin, Trump to discuss N. Korea, other issues in Vietnam - Kremlin
The Russian and US presidents are expected to discuss North Korea at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Vietnam this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will talk at the summit, but details of their meeting are still being coordinated, Peskov told reporters. The two leaders are likely to focus on the situation in North Korea and will exchange opinions on other acute international problems, the spokesman said.