One Briton killed, three others freed after Nigeria kidnapping

A British man kidnapped after travelling to Nigeria to set up an eye clinic has been killed, the UK Foreign Office has said. Charity workers Ian Squire, Alanna Carson and Doctor David and Shirley Donovan were abducted from the Delta State in southern Nigeria on October 13. In a statement Monday, the Foreign Office (FCO) confirmed that while the British High Commission had secured the release of three of hostages, Ian Squire, an optician from Shepperton in Surrey, had been killed. The Foreign Office said it was unable to provide any further details. In a statement to RT.com, the families of the hostages spoke of their relief following the return of their loved ones. “We are delighted and relieved that Alanna, David and Shirley have returned home safely. Our thoughts are now with the family and friends of Ian as we come to terms with his sad death,” the statement read.