8 police killed in terrorist attack in Yemen claimed by ISIS

At least eight police officers have been killed in an attack involving a suicide bombing and a hostage situation, in the Yemeni port-city of Aden. A suicide bomber blew up an explosives-rigged car outside of the local criminal investigations department office, killing six officers and himself. Gunmen then stormed the building following the blast, killing two more officers and taking an unknown number of people hostage, AFP reports, citing local police sources. Clashes with the Yemeni security forces reportedly continue. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has claimed responsibility for the attack.