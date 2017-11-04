HomeNewsline

Benghazi attack suspect kept in US custody until hearing

Judge Deborah Robinson of the US District Court for the District of Columbia has ordered Benghazi attack suspect Mustafa al-Imam held until his first formal hearing on Monday. Al-Imam was brought to Washington, DC on Friday after being captured in Libya last week. He is charged with “killing a person in the course of an attack on a federal facility” and providing “material support to terrorists resulting in death,” in connection to the September 11, 2012 attack on the US embassy in Benghazi, Libya. (Reuters)

